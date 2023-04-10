Helen Mirren Sparks Plot Rumors For ‘1923’ Season Two

Superstar actress Helen Mirren dropped a potentially major plot line for season two of hit “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” back in February during an interview with Deadline.

“I think Spencer’s gonna show up pretty quickly,” Mirren told Deadline following the shocking season finale of the spin-off prequel of Taylor Sheridan’s co-created “Yellowstone” franchise. Mirren was referring to Brandon Sklenar’s character in “1923,” Spencer Dutton, a big-game hunter in Africa who is desperately trying to get back to Montana to protect the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from a hostile takeover.

“I got the sense that Taylor was really imaginatively attracted to Spencer’s adventures, which were great for the audience, I thought. He made a great storyline, which was really beautiful to watch. I hope Spencer comes home soon, though. I dunno how many more letters I’ve got in me,” Mirren continued.

When we last saw Spencer, he was essentially being kidnapped from his wife, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), by law enforcement after defending himself from her ex-fiancé somewhere in the ocean near Europe. Spencer accidentally killed Alex’s ex-fiancée, so was sent to port as Alex was forced to stay aboard a ship heading westwards, separating them for an unknown amount of time. The last thing we heard was Alex screaming that she would find Spencer in Bozeman, Montana.

McConaughey is officially joining the ‘Yellowstone’ universehttps://t.co/YQC8Ulo5YR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2023

Spencer’s return to Montana from Africa was prompted by countless letters written by his aunt, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). Even today, it would be a multi-day trip to get from south-central Africa all the way back to Montana, but in 1923, it was a multi-month voyage across two continents and the Atlantic.

But Mirren apparently thinks that Spencer will return to Montana sooner rather than later when “1923” returns for a second season. Personally, I’m thrilled. I don’t want to spend a whole season on Spencer and Alex fighting their way back to each other. I don’t think my heart could handle it. (RELATED: Details On Multiple Upcoming Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Drop Online)

But it’s unclear whether the next season will be a straight continuation from “1923” or possibly be the series hinted by a Paramount Network executive back in February, which will be called “1944.” Then again, changes to Sheridan’s shows (including titles) are nothing new, so expect some major surprises over the coming months. Just don’t hold your breath over a prompt “Yellowstone” return any time soon.