REPORT: Trans Teacher In Georgia Runs ‘Queer School,’ Says Most Students Are Trans

A transgender teacher in Georgia runs a school in which most students are reportedly trans and participate in political activism, according to Insider.

Thea Canby runs a “queer-centered micro-school” where most students are between the ages of 11 and 17, Insider reported. At this school, students are active in LGBT politics.

Canby takes students on field trips to the Georgia State Capitol where they meet lawmakers and “describe the hate they’ve faced in public schools and on the streets,” according to Insider. Canby shared the story in relation to Georgia lawmakers voting on Senate Bill 140, which bans minors from having access to sex-change procedures. (RELATED: Corporate Media Wonders Why Conservatives Are So Worried About ‘Groomers’)

The teacher, a “trans woman” who goes by Thea Canby, forces little kids to go protest bills designed to protect them from being sexualized and mutilated. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/WyXndy3PiA — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 10, 2023

“As a trans teacher of mainly trans students, I make sure they understand the state of trans rights in Georgia and understand that this bill will take away their right to gender-affirming healthcare,” Canby said, according to Insider.

The students at Canby’s school attend protests together, according to Insider.

“At protests I have stood shoulder to shoulder with my students as we have been called slurs and told that we are going to hell,” Canby told the outlet.

Gays Against Groomers, a political activist organization of gays and lesbians that protests the indoctrination of children into gender ideology, slammed Canby’s school.

“It’s a groomer school,” Gays Against Groomers tweeted.

“This isn’t just some random public school with a blue haired weirdo who hangs a queer flag in their classroom. The school was opened with the SOLE PURPOSE of grooming children into queer politics. It is a re-education camp. In America. In 2023,” Gays Against Groomers added.