GOP Rep Rips FBI Over ‘Utter Disregard’ For Catholics’ ‘Fundamental Constitutional Freedoms’

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana ripped the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday over a memo allegedly targeting Catholics.

“You could probably translate that into someone committed to the pro-life position,” Johnson said when asked what the phrase “radical traditionalist Catholic” was. “But this is as outrageous as it is dangerous. It shows an utter disregard for our most fundamental constitutional freedoms.” (RELATED: ‘Blind Pursuit Of Power’: Former Dem Rep Calls Out The FBI, Democratic Leaders For Infringing Upon Americans’ Freedom)

Johnson’s comments came after Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio revealed Monday that the FBI used an undercover employee to recruit sources in Richmond-area Catholic churches. Jordan issued a subpoena to Wray Monday, according to Axios.

WATCH:

“We know for a fact, it’s not conjecture, we have the documents to show just as you said that FBI officials wanted to develop sources among Catholic clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith,” Johnson said. “They effectively wanted to recruit undercover agents to be on the pews to monitor and report on parishioners. It’s just incredible some of the things we’re finding.”

The initial memo from the Richmond FBI field office, published in late January, targeted Catholics who rejected the reforms from the Second Vatican Council, as being susceptible to “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and white supremacist ideology,” citing the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“We also know the document was circulated to other FBI field offices around the country. What we don’t know, Bill, is how many employees actually acted upon it yet,” Johnson told “America Reports” guest-host Bill Melugin. “We have been seeking information, documentation on this for oversight responsibility, the FBI has been reluctant to turn it over and that’s why we had to subpoena the director himself. We have got to get down to the bottom of this.”

