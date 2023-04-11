Texas Woman Missing For Two Days Found Alive In Submerged Jeep

A Texas woman who had been reported missing for two days was found alive April 7 inside a submerged Jeep, authorities say.

On Friday morning, a fisherman called into the Marion County Sheriff’s office to report a partially submerged black Jeep about 40 feet away from a boat ramp on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement officials and a towing service arrived on the scene some time later to recover the vehicle from the lake. As they prepared to tow the jeep out of the water, first responders discovered the presence of an individual moving inside the Jeep, the press release stated. (RELATED: Authorities Identify Remains Of Auburn University Student Who Disappeared In 1976)

Working together with the towing service, law enforcement officials and the fisherman rescued the unnamed woman from the submerged vehicle. After getting her safely ashore, authorities determined that the unidentified woman had been listed as a missing person by the Longview Police Department in Texas on April 5, the release stated. (RELATED: Michigan Physician Found Dead In Frozen Pond)

Lake o’ the Pines is located approximately 37 miles northeast of Longview, nestled within the piney woods of eastern Texas. It is comprised of 18,700 acres of water and 9,000 acres of land, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers. The site is popular with campers, fishermen, and hunters as well as individuals who enjoy recreational boating and wildlife watching.

While the release did not provide details on how the woman came to become submerged in the lake, law enforcement shared that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel tended to the woman before transporting her to a local hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.