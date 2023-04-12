‘This Is Bad’: Left-Leaning Law Professor Warns About Bragg Suing Jordan

Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz warned Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan is “bad” and “destructive.”

Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. Bragg is asking a federal court invalidate any subpoenas that Jordan might send after Jordan subpoenaed former New York County Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, accusing him of politicizing the investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Trump recently pleaded not guilty to 34 charges levied by Bragg.

Chafetz warned the move is dangerous in a tweet. (RELATED: ‘We’re Sorry’: Trump Says Police, Courthouse Staff At Arraignment Were ‘Crying,’ Apologized For Indictment)

“This is bad, and I hope the court throws it out quickly,” Chafetz tweeted. “Jordan’s investigation is dumb, but congressional committees have the right to do dumb things, and running to the court to try to get them to stop is more destructive than dumb hearings.”

Bragg has maintained Congress is not empowered to “supervise state criminal prosecutions.” Jordan said Wednesday that House Republicans want Bragg to testify to determine whether he coordinated with federal authorities prior to the indictment. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said previously that Bragg used federal funds to bring the charges against Trump.

Jordan reacted to the lawsuit on Tuesday.

“First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”