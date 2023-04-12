New York City Expected To Spend Record Amount Of Nearly $38,000 Per Student As Test Scores Plummet

New York City is expected to spend a record amount of nearly $38,000 per K-12 student as test scores plummet, according to a Tuesday Citizens Budget Commission report.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) is slated to spend $37,533 per K-12 student, an increase from $36,929 per student spending in 2023, according to a Citizens Budget Commission report. The increase in spending comes as 38% of New York’s third through eighth graders met proficiency levels on the state’s 2022 standardized English Language Arts test, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: NYC Fires Hundreds Of Unvaccinated Teachers Amid Teacher Shortage)

From 2015 to 2022, NYC DOE enrollment declined by more than 141,000 K-12 students, the report showed. If enrollment continues to drop, in the 2026 fiscal year the school system is expected to spend more than $41,000 per student.

NYC DOE’s spending between the fiscal years of 2016 and 2022 has increased by 32.5% with per student spending up 46.9%, the report stated. The school system’s 2024 budget is expected to fall by $401 million to $36.5 billion as the department’s federal pandemic aid declines.

The school system, the largest in the country, spends the most per student out of any school system in the country, according to the United States Census Bureau. In 2020, NYC DOE spent $28,828 per student while Boston City School District in Massachusetts spent $27,793 and District of Columbia Public Schools allotted $22,856 per K-12 student.

“Simultaneous spending increases and enrollment declines led to rapid increases in K-12 DOE per-student spending,” the report stated.

NYC DOE did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

