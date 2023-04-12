‘Please Don’t Punish Him’: Mother Of Louisville Shooter Called 9-1-1 As Mayhem Unfolded At Bank

The mother of the Louisville bank shooter who fatally shot five people on Monday told 911 operators her son was “nonviolent” and begged police not to shoot him, according to CNN.

Twenty-five year-old suspected shooter Connor Sturgeon allegedly opened fire at the Old National Bank on Monday around 8:30 a.m. Sturgeon’s mother reportedly called police around 8:41 a.m. local time after she heard her son was armed and heading toward the bank, according to CNN. The mother told authorities Sturgeon’s roommate alerted her.

“I don’t know anything,” the mother said, according to the CNN recording. “But we don’t even own guns; I don’t know where he would have gotten a gun.”

“I know he doesn’t own any guns,” she said before telling the operator her son was nonviolent, WLKY reported.

“He’s never hurt anyone; he’s a really good kid. Please don’t punish him,” she pleaded, DailyMail reported. “He’s nonviolent; he’s never done anything.”

Sturgeon’s mother reportedly then asked whether she should go to the bank before the operator informed her authorities had received several calls from the Old National Bank. (RELATED: ‘I Witnessed People Being Murdered’: Bank Manager Was In Virtual Meeting With Victims When Louisville Shooter Struck)

“I don’t want you to go to the location. We have a situation that’s going on there right now. We’ve already had calls from other people and we do not need you to go to location at this time. It’s dangerous there,” the operator reportedly said, according to WLKY.

“You’ve had calls from other people? So he’s already there?” she reportedly asked.

“Yes,” the operator said.