Poll Shows Republican Candidate Nikki Haley On Brink Of Toppling DeSantis In South Carolina

A new poll shows presidential candidate Nikki Haley nearly ahead of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential GOP primary in South Carolina, Haley’s home state.

The former governor of South Carolina has 18% support from potential South Carolina GOP primary voters, just trailing DeSantis at 20%. Support for former President Donald Trump is highest, at 41%, the results show.

The poll was conducted by Winthrop University, a public university in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The poll surveyed a general population of 1,657 adults and a breakout of 485 registered Republicans, with a margin of error of +/- 4.5%. Names were randomized in the survey. (RELATED: ‘More About Revenge’: Nikki Haley Speaks Out About Potential Trump Indictment)

Nikki Haley is polling at 3.9% nationally, behind former Vice President Mike Pence, DeSantis and Trump, according to Real Clear Politics’ (RCP) average, a composite of major national polls. Trump is polling highest at 51.4% nationally at the time of writing, RCP data shows.

“Trump is riding high and doubling support over the next candidate in the field. Haley shows more than quadruple her support compared to national polls, but that should be expected on her home turf,” Winthrop Poll director Dr. Scott Huffmon said, according to the survey summary. “While DeSantis is viewed as the singular alternative to Trump in national polls, the real story here is that Haley and DeSantis are in a statistical dead heat in what could be a firewall for Haley when voting rolls around.”

2024 South Carolina Republican Primary • Trump — 41%

• DeSantis — 20%

• Haley — 18%

• T. Scott — 7%

• Pence — 5%

• Pompeo — 2%

• Sununu — 1% Winthrop University | 485 RV | E: ±4.5%https://t.co/B66s8I2psY — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 12, 2023

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who announced an “exploratory committee for president” Wednesday, trails Haley at 7% support. Pence is at 5%, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at 2% and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu at 1% support, the poll results show.

A Morning Consult poll released in February showed Haley’s support among Republican primary voters at 6%, double where she had polled a week prior. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll conducted after Trump’s indictment had Haley polling at 5% support, behind DeSantis, who polled at 21%.