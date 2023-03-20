‘More About Revenge’: Nikki Haley Speaks Out About Potential Trump Indictment

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley broke her silence Monday on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to an indictment by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The potential indictment relates to Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paying former porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 election to remain silent on an alleged affair with the then-presidential candidate.

“I think it’s [a] rumor and I certainly hope it’s not the case,” Haley said on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“I guess we’ll find out tomorrow, but from everything I’ve seen from this New York district attorney is this would be something he’d be doing for political points and I think what we know is when we get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice. I think the country would be better off talking about things that the American public cares about than to sit there and have to deal with some revenge by some political people in New York,” she added.

Haley then addressed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Trump’s potential indictment, in which he declared he would not get involved with a potential arrest by a prosecutor funded by George Soros. He further said he cannot speak to the case of paying hush money to an alleged mistress.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that DeSantis will likely learn of “false accusations and fake stories” about himself by a “woman,” an “underage” classmate or “possibly a man,” and want to fight against it. (RELATED: ‘Pure Weakness’: Don Jr Blasts DeSantis For Refusing To Get Involved In Potential Trump Extradition)

“They can go back and forth on all of that stuff, I think what we need to focus on is first of all, you never want to condone any sort of prosecution that’s being politicized, because we know that that’s just political revenge and we’ve seen enough of that over the past few years,” Haley continued. “The second thing is, the American people want us talking about things that really matter which is the economy, they want to talk about what’s happening with Russia and China right now, they want to talk about the fact that we’ve got to get our kids back in school and back on track, there’s a lot of issues we have in this country.”

“They can duke it out on that stuff, but that’s just not anything that Americans are talking about today,” she concluded.