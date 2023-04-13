Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tease Bringing Back Iconic Creamsicle Jerseys

Oh, man. These are gonna be so smooth.

The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away, with minicamps not that far behind, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to make a load of moves during the offseason to improve their team.

Tampa Bay is well aware of this, but they’re not just planning on ratcheting up their play, they also want to have some swagger while doing it — insert the legendary creamsicle jerseys.

The Buccaneers took to social media Wednesday to release a teaser of the iconic throwback uniforms that will be making a comeback in the 2023 season, and you know they will be absolutely beautiful.

As a Florida boy, I’m definitely going to have to grab me one of those jerseys, because even though they haven’t been revealed yet, you know they’re going to be gorgeous.

How can you forget those beauts?

They’re classics:

It’s like the Houston Oilers: You can’t forget how glorious those jerseys were.

And by the way, we need to bring them back too.

How on Earth do you get rid of those beautiful Columbia-blue jerseys with such a cool logo that the Oilers had?

I just don’t get it.

And nothing against the Tennessee Titans, but their swag doesn’t even come close to what the Oilers were. The Houston Texans is a cool brand, but why not try to re-brand into the Oilers and bring them back? (RELATED: DeMar DeRozan’s Daughter Is Getting All The Credit For Chicago’s Huge Playoff Win Over The Toronto Raptors)

Man, that would be so cool.

We seriously need to do that: Bring back the Houston Oilers.