Some Loser Attacked Colorado Rockies Mascot Dinger During Game Against St. Louis Cardinals

How are you gonna attack Dinger?!

Some loser who I assume was drunk attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger while he was dancing on the top of the team’s dugout during the Monday contest at Coors Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fortunately, Dinger wasn’t fazed whatsoever and quickly popped up, showing Rockies fans that he was good.

The Denver Police Department are investigating the situation as an assault and are coordinating with Colorado to identify the suspect, according to 9News.

Have you ever wondered why the Rockies had a purple dinosaur as a mascot?

Yeah, I have too, but I never looked it up and found out why it was the case. And then I found out while writing this blog why, and it’s a pretty cool story: During the construction of Coors Field, the workers found fossil fragments of a dinosaur, so the franchise went with a purple triceratops as its mascot.

Researchers never identified what kind of dinosaur the bones came from, but since triceratops fossils have been found in the Denver area, the team’s choice for a triceratops mascot makes sense. And of course, it’s purple because of the Rockies’ main team color being — you guessed it — purple. (RELATED: Umpire Gets Rocked In The Head By Thrown Ball During New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians Game)

I was already a fan of Dinger, but that whole story just makes this mascot so much better — the fact that it has such cool meaning behind it.

You gotta love Dinger, man. Even more now.