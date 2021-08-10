‘The David Hookstead Show’: Colorado Rockies Say Fan Didn’t Use Racial Slur, Joe Rogan Responds To The Woke Mob, Highest Paid Woman On OnlyFans Makes Roughly $25 Million, Quinn Ewers Earns His First NIL Deal, Lane Kiffin Discusses Losing A Ton OF Weight And The FAA Wants To Dial Back Alcohol At Airports

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about the Colorado Rockies clearing a fan accused of using a racial slur, Joe Rogan responds to the latest attempt to cancel him, the highest paid woman on OnlyFans makes an outrageous amount of cash, Quinn Ewers already has an NIL deal, Lane Kiffin has lost a bunch of weight and the FAA wants people to chill out with alcohol at airports.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
-
MLB Team Reportedly Clears Fan Accused Of Using A Racial Slur. Here’s What The Person Was Actually Doing
-
Joe Rogan Responds To The Woke Mob Trying To Cancel Him With Some Very Honest Thoughts
-
The Highest Paid Woman On OnlyFans Makes A Shocking Amount Of Money. Do The Numbers Surprise You?
-
Phenom Ohio State Quarterback Announces Major Endorsement Deal Before Playing A Single Snap
-
‘Whale’: Lane Kiffin Reveals He’s Lost A Shocking Amount Of Weight
-
The FAA Wants Airports To Dial Back The Alcohol, And That’s Bad News For People Flying
Thanks for taking the time to spend another day with me on “The David Hookstead Show.” I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed filming it, and make sure to check back Wednesday for another episode!