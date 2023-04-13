Joy Reid Questions Feinstein’s ‘Conscience,’ Says She’s ‘Harming’ Democrats By Refusing To Step Down

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Thursday night that Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein should step down because she’s “hurting” Democrats.

Feinstein, 89, announced in February she would not seek reelection in the 2024 race, noting her 30 years of service. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has represented the Golden State ever since. Democrats have become increasingly concerned as Feinstein has been continually absent from votes since February, despite her crucial vote on the Judiciary Committee.

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna called on Feinstein to resign on Wednesday, with Reid chiming into the debate on Thursday.

“I have to tell you, this is giving me Ruth Bader Ginsburg vibes, the senator is 89 years old. She is one of the two most senior members of the United States Senate, Chuck Grassley and she were born in 1933. She has been a dynamic, historic senator, the assault weapons ban we had for a while because of her, so she has a fantastic legacy but it feels like she’s harming now by refusing to resign,” Reid said.

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer said she was “very worried about the situation in the United States Senate.”

Reid then said the longer Feinstein stalls her return, she jeopardizes Democrats’ chances to appoint judges. (RELATED: Early Signs Show Adam Schiff Could Soon Be Headed To The Senate)

“We have seen what these judges can do to women and what they’re doing. I don’t understand how her conscience lets her stay in. I don’t understand it,” Reid said.

“I will leave it here, Speaker Pelosi, who is now Speaker Emeritus, demonstrated to the world how you exercise your power by stepping aside and being involved and choosing your own successor,” Reid added.

“She will go down as the greatest speaker in history, I think in part because of the way she stepped aside and passed the torch to younger leadership. That is real power and I hope that somebody can go and have a conversation with Dianne Feinstein, not to harm her own legacy by refusing to give up a seat that is really owned by the 40 million people of California, not by any individual politician.”