Tired Of Bud Light? ‘Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right’ Beer Offers Alternative

One self-described “conservative dad” has announced the creation of a right-wing alternative to Bud Light.

Seth Weathers, CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, announced the release of what he is calling the “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke-Free Beer” in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. Weathers argued American beer companies have lost touch with their main consumers in an apparent nod to the backlash Bud Light is facing after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier in April.

“America’s been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” Weathers says in the video. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

America’s been buying beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use. There’s a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

The video then cuts to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sitting in a bathtub, showing off Bud Light products Mulvaney received as a part of the recent Bud Light partnership.

“That’s why I created ‘Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke-Free Beer,” Weathers continues, cracking open a can of what appears to be his new beer brand. “As conservatives, we’re constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the woke mind virus. But the last place we want it is in our beer.”

“And to the rest of you woke corporations, stay the fuck away from our kids,” Weathers concludes.

Weathers later alleged he received a death threat from one Twitter user for the new business venture. He posted a screenshot of a series of messages he allegedly received after releasing the video.

“I want to gut you like a fish,” one message reads, according to Weathers’ screenshot.