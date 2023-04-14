Joe Biden Just Committed His Most Impeachable Offense Yet

Where are the Republicans with Demands Answers letters? Where are the hearings? Where are the NFL superstars kneeling in protest?

It’s often said that politics stops at the water’s edge, but no one told Joe Biden that. When he went to Ireland this week, he disgraced America more than Phil Mickelson did when he took Saudi blood money. “I’d rather have my children playing rugby now for health reasons than I would have them playing football,” Sleepy Joe said to his fellow tater-munchers.

Bald eagles are plummeting from the sky. Drunken Little League dads are punching the air. If Tom Brady’s tear ducts weren’t destroyed by plastic surgery I’m sure he’d be weeping too.

Joe Biden has got to go. The botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Hunter’s Chinese business deals, and open borders are child’s play compared to this.

Let me educate the president, because no one else has stepped up to the plate. Like many great American products, we took a middling European version and made it better. Hamburgers? Originated in Germany. Golf? Originated in Scotland. America? Originated in England.

The first organized American football game was played in 1869, between Rutgers and Princeton. The working-class public school kids won 6-4 (Scorigami alert). Britcels claim that football originated from Rugby, but I have yet to see a shred of compelling evidence on the matter. What everyone except Joe Biden knows, however, is that rugby is a lower-grade substitute for football. The Mr. Pibb to Coca-Cola. The Samsung to Apple. The OAN to Newsmax.

Article Two of the Constitution is quite clear on this: “The President… shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” If bashing our national sport in a country that has exactly zero Super Bowls and zero SEC championships is not treason, I don’t know what is. Congress can finally do something useful. It can impeach and remove Joe Biden.