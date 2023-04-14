Mary Harrington Says NYC Venue Canceled Book Launch Event After She Criticized Sex-Change Surgeries For Minors

British author Mary Harrington alleges that a venue abruptly canceled her book launch because of social media backlash against her opposition to gender-reassignment surgeries for minors.

The Georgia Room, a New York City event space, was scheduled to host the launch event for Harrington’s book, “Feminism Against Progress,” on April 26, she wrote Friday in Compact. “The contract was signed, the deposit was sent. But then something happened: The venue—which bills itself as ‘inclusive’—got critical comments on social media, and suddenly called it off.” (RELATED: British PM Says ‘100 Percent’ Of Women Do Not Have A Penis)

Every single one of these butchers is female. Never forget that this isn’t just about “patriarchy” – it’s also a war within feminism https://t.co/K1KxhHyEQD — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) April 12, 2023

She claims the event was called off because she posted a tweet denouncing “butchers” who perform sex-change surgeries on minors. “My immediate offense was a tweet criticizing child gender-reassignment surgery, an irreversible act that can permanently sterilize the patient,” Harrington said.

“But the venue’s objection went beyond any one tweet,” she continued. “It was about a broader discomfort with my insistence on the inescapable reality and political importance of the physical differences between men and women.”

Harrington argues in her book that modern feminism benefits a small group of white-collar women at the expense of poor women.

The Georgia Room did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.