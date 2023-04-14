The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead At 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist from the famous Irish rock band The Script, died at the age of 46 on Friday.

The band released a statement to social media April 14 confirming his death. “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” they wrote to Twitter. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” they said.

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

The official cause of his death and the nature of his illness were not disclosed.

Sheehan helped found The Script in 2001 alongside his bandmate Danny and drummer Glen Power, according to TMZ. The band immediately soared to fame with the release of their first album “The Script.” Their debut album reached no. 1 in the United Kingdom and in Ireland.

The album’s lead single, “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” clinched the no. 2 spot on the singles charts.

Sheehan was notably absent from the American leg of their greatest hits tour in 2021. Fans were informed by the band’s lead singer, Danny O’Donoghue, that he had arranged to take time away from the tour to spend some time with his family, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Iconic Fashion Designer Mary Quant Dead At 93, Family Confirms)

Fans and loved ones have flooded The Script’s social media accounts with words of condolences. Sheehan’s colleagues and famous friends have also shared memories of their time with the talented musician, and are sharing their grief alongside so many other’s whose lives he has touched.