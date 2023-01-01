Famous Musician Dead at 45

Famous drummer Jeremiah Green from Modest Mouse passed away December 31, days after it was announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Seattle radio DJ and Green’s friend Marco Collins confirmed his passing with a heartfelt message on social media. “I honestly hate having to give you this bad news. @sluglife (Jeremiah from @@ModestMouse) has unexpectedly passed away. I’m devastated,” Collins wrote to his Instagram page. “We all thought the prognosis was good, including his oncologist. His family asked that I release this press release,” he said.

Collins shared additional information on behalf of Green’s grieving family.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son, and brother, Jeremiah Green. Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the statement said.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy,” Collins wrote.

He informed fans that additional details would be released after a period of mourning and adjustment.

“More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support,” read the statement.

The 45-year-old rocker recently completed a tour celebrating 25 years since the release of Modest Mouse’s breakthrough second album, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” according to People.

Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at three Lollapalooza South America festivals in March, but it’s unclear if they will move forward after this loss.