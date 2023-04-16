‘Trump Should Attack Democrats’: DeSantis Super PAC Criticizes Trump In Ad

A super PAC promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a television advertisement Sunday attacking former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York,” the narrator says at the beginning of the advertisement created by Never Back Down, Inc.. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about social security.” (RELATED: Trump Responds After DeSantis Reacts To Indictment)

🇺🇸📺 — WATCH: The super PAC backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with its first TV ad. “Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida?” – “What happened to Donald Trump?” pic.twitter.com/9m9Ru6E2w6 — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) April 16, 2023

The advertisement then cuts to DeSantis saying in March that he does not intend to “mess with social security.”

The ad then cuts to Trump responding to a reporter at the World Economic Forum that “at some point” entitlements will be on his plate.

At the end of the ad, the narrator says “Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor Ron DeSantis.” Then the narrator questions, “What happened to Donald Trump?”

The ad was released two days after Trump-aligned PAC MAGA Inc. released an ad showing a man eating pudding with three fingers, a reference to a report that DeSantis used his fingers to eat chocolate pudding during a private plan trip in 2019..

“I don’t remember ever doing that,” DeSantis said. “Maybe when I was a kid?”

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong, and we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, even raising our retirement age,” the ad says.