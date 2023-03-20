Trump Responds After DeSantis Reacts To Indictment

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on social media, making implications about his sexuality.

Trump slammed DeSantis by writing that his potential 2024 rival could have “false” assault allegations made against him in the future, and that the hypothetical accuser could be male.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!),” the former president wrote. “I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

The 45th president hit back at his potential 2024 rival on Truth Social, a social media platform founded by Trump. Trump’s attack came on the heels of DeSantis breaking his multi-day silence on Trump’s potential upcoming arrest. Many Trump allies considered DeSantis’ defense of the former president lukewarm, with some claiming that he took a swipe at Trump in the process.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” DeSantis said during a press conference. (RELATED: LYMAN: DeSantis May Have Just Tanked His Presidential Prospects)