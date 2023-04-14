Trump Team Unveils ‘Pudding Fingers’ Ad Against DeSantis

The Trump-aligned PAC MAGA Inc. released an ad Friday targeting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his alleged “pudding fingers” habits.

The ad shows a man eating pudding, a reference to a report that DeSantis “ate chocolate pudding with three fingers.”

DeSantis refuted the claim that he ate pudding with three fingers during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I don’t remember ever doing that,” he said. “Maybe when I was a kid?”

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong, and we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, even raising our retirement age,” the ad says.

“Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money,” the ad continues. (RELATED: Trump Will Paint DeSantis As An Establishment War Hawk, Insiders Say)

The Trump campaign will heavily target DeSantis’ past on Social Security in the 2024 presidential campaign, those close to Trump told the Caller.

“Just the general idea of Ron DeSantis as this complete and utter hypocrite and fraud is going to be a big part of Trump’s message,” a source close to the campaign said.

“Voters in our party did not agree with the elites in our party when it came to cutting Social Security. Our voters understand that they themselves have paid into Social Security — it’s not welfare. Go look at Ron DeSantis’ record when he was in the House, he routinely voted to slash Social Security benefits,” the source added.

DeSantis has largely stayed away from responding to Trump’s attacks, but told the Daily Caller’s chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers that he has “people attacking” him from “all angles” and that the verdict is ultimately up to the “people.”

DeSantis’ team did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.