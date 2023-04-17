Heckler Shouts Down Adam Schiff After He Bashes Donald Trump During Crime Hearing

A heckler called out Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California for talking about former President Donald Trump at a Monday hearing on crime in New York City.

“You’re the only one talking about Donald Trump,” a protester said, cutting off Schiff as he claimed the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government hearing was more about defending Donald Trump, then labeling the Congressman a “scumbag.” (RELATED: FBI’s Targeting Of Traditional Catholics Is An ‘Affront’ To First Amendment, Jim Jordan Tells Daily Caller Editor)

“This is not a coincidence at all,” Schiff said. “Instead, it is the GOP leadership in Congress doing what it has done best for the last six years, and that is to act as the criminal defense counsel for Donald J. Trump.”

WATCH:

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chaired the subcommittee, called for Capitol Police to eject the heckler.

“Please remove the gentleman from the audience,” Jordan said to the officers before turning his attention to the heckler. “Now you got to go. You got to go. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’ve given you several warnings. You got to go, unfortunately.”

Among those scheduled to testify were Jose Alba, a clerk at a bodega who faced murder charges after he fatally stabbed an attacker before Bragg eventually dropped the charges after public backlash, Democratic Councilman Robert Holdman of New York City and victim’s rights activist Madeline Brame.

Trump surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records charges, and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump March 30 in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.