Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline Hospitalized After ATV Crash

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline went to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on his property Sunday morning.

Taking place a day after the Buckeyes held their annual spring game, the crash happened at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, according to ESPN.

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property,” Ohio State said in a Sunday statement. “According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening.”

The 36-year-old Hartline, who was promoted to the Buckeyes‘ offensive coordinator position back in January after being successful as the team’s wide receivers coach, thanked people for their support on Twitter.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

Becoming Ohio State‘s wide receivers coach in 2018, Hartline has helped the Buckeyes sign 15 “ESPN 300” receivers since 2019.

Some of those receivers have gone on to the NFL, including Garrett Wilson, who won the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was drafted 10th overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. Another one of Hartline’s receivers, Chris Olave, was drafted right after Wilson with the 11th pick by the New Orleans Saints. (RELATED: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Supports A Preseason For College Football)

Hartline will add to that collection later this month in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to go high in the first round.