Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Supports A Preseason For College Football

While speaking to reporters, Clemson Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the prospect of preseason games on an NCAA college football schedule, and he’s gloriously all in!

Swinney, whose Tigers play their annual intrasquad spring game April 15, is interested in seeing his team square off against other schools before the actual college football schedule begins — a preseason. And he wants it just like the NFL where it happens in the fall just before the first game of the official campaign.

“I’d love it, I’ve said it million times – I’d love to play somebody in the fall,” the two-time national champion Swinney said Wednesday. “We’re the only level of football that doesn’t get a chance to scrimmage somebody. It would be nice to bring somebody in and do some one-on-ones against somebody else. I’ve said that for years.”

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney ‘all in’ with preseason college games https://t.co/tRUx1yXWjg — The Greenville News (@GreenvilleNews) April 6, 2023

Everytime I see a proposal or idea floating around that would give us more football, I’m always for it, and this is no exception.

And yeah, I get it, it’s preseason talk, but it still means more football.

I’m sure we all agree that the college football season flies by. I always get bummed out at the end of the campaign because I feel like I didn’t get enough football out of the NCAA. 12 games just aren’t enough for my fandom, and there’s a load of other people out there who agree with me. (RELATED: Joe Biden Shares Opinion On Football While In Ireland, Shows Why He’s Worst President In The History Of America)

So why not test the expansion waters with a preseason?