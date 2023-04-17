Outright Insanity: Russell Westbrook Walks Right Into Phoenix Suns Fan Lounge To Confront Heckler

Holy cow, this is crazy!

Russell Westbrook helped his Los Angeles Clippers get a 115-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs 1st Round. However, it appears that it came after a confrontation that went down between Westbrook and a heckler at halftime, and it took place right in a fan lounge — and yes, it’s as crazy as it sounds.

A video has been circulating online that shows Westbrook saying to a Suns fan to “watch your mouth, motherf*cker, watch your mouth.”

A member of Clippers security got in between the two, and while that was going on, a kid was looking on while hilariously just trying to eat his steak, which certainly adds to the aura of this entire video.

With his jersey untucked and pulled up, Westbrook then goes into the tunnel that took him back to the court of Footprint Center, but as he was heading into it, a voice was heard in the background saying “talk about it, be about it.”

“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review,” said the Suns in a statement, according to Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin.

