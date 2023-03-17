Draymond Green Suspended After Slamming The Ball Into Russell Westbrook’s Head

This is just another day in Draymond Green’s life.

The NBA announced Thursday that they will not rescind the technical foul that was called on Draymond Green — his 16th of the season — which means that Green will be suspended, without pay, for one game.

Green will serve that suspension when the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Hawks’ State Farm Arena.

The technical foul on Green happened during the Warriors game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday with just 40 seconds left in the contest, as Green threw the ball and slammed it into Russell Westbrook’s head after a score from Ivica Zubac.

Draymond Green receives a tech for this sequence against the Clippers 👀 This is his 16th technical foul, which means that he will be suspended for the Warriors’ next game on Friday against the Hawks 😳 Is this a good call or a bad call?pic.twitter.com/I0mSevjLwN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

Draymond Green believes something will change after picking up his 16th tech of the season, which means he’s suspended for Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/eouTUdVeLE — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2023

Okay, first thing that I wanna know here: why was this man rubbing his hands like he’s the rapper Birdman?

Don’t get me wrong, I love Draymond, but I’m just curious as to why he was doing that in the post-game press conference. Other than that, I find this entire situation hilarious.

I mean, come on, when you see a scene that starts out with somebody slinging the ball, and it bounces right off of somebody’s head (which is funny itself), and then the person hit reacts in such an emotional way that makes you giggle, you can’t help but love this entire situation. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Barnes Is Behind In Child Support By An Astounding Amount To Ex-Wife Gloria Govan)

Should Draymond be suspended?

Sure, you can’t just have players slamming balls into other players’ heads.

But you also have to admit that this was hilarious — both things are true here.