‘1923’ Cast Explains The Horrifying ‘Rule Of 500’ Storyline, And Potential Spoilers For Season Two

“Yellowstone” released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video Monday featuring details on the already-iconic spin-off prequel “1923.”

Featuring interviews with the cast and crew, the video leans into the storyline “The Rule of Five Hundred,” which predicted the collapse of truly free humanity and modernity as we started to infect the planet like a virus of greed, the video is a must-see.

The core focus on “The Rule of Five Hundred” theme is the similarities between the Dutton family and their arch nemesis, Donald Whitfield (played by Timothy Dalton). Both Whitfield and the Duttons are willing to do anything and everything for the Yellowstone ranch land, so who is really the good guy and bad guy in this scenario?

Obviously I’m team Dutton. How could you not be? But the storyline somewhat defines the sheer, intricate, brilliance of creator Taylor Sheridan’s writing. His is such as astute scholar of human behavior that all of his work should be essential viewing for sociology and psychology students.

As far as season two of “1923” goes, the latest BTS video suggests that Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) and the Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar)-Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) storylines are going dominate. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ To Be Cancelled After Season Five)

“I don’t think that he would be able to deal without her. He needs her,” Sklenar said of his character and Alex. As we last left the adoring young couple in the most heartbreaking moment ever, torn apart by small men with smaller minds, their story will surely dominate the following season.

Similarly, I almost can’t breathe with excitement at the Rainwater origin story entangled in “1923.” Not only is Nieves one of the most superior actors working today, but Sheridan’s writing of how the Catholic Church attempted to commit genocide against the Crow, and many other Native American nations, is the most terrifying throughout the series.

