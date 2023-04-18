‘That 70s Show’ Actor Back In Court For Second Rape Trial

Actor Danny Masterson was back on trial Monday following a “hopelessly deadlocked” jury failed to deliver a verdict during his first rape trial in 2022.

Masterson is facing the same three rape charges associated with the same alleged victims from his original trial, but with a new jury, Variety reported. A mistrial was declared in November on the original trial, but Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to dismiss the case despite the defense’s request to do so.

Masterson stands accused of forcibly raping women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 while he starred on hit sitcom “That 70s Show,” Variety continued. He denies all allegations against him.

The second trial will apparently follow a similar process to the original, though Variety reports that there will likely be new expert witnesses and corroborating witnesses. Some of these may include experts on the effects of drugs and alcohol on memory, as these played a significant role in the first trial. The prosecution argued that the original jury ignored aspects of the supporting testimony, which painted Masterson as a serial rapist who uses substances to abuse women.

The defense argued that a new jury would be incapable of reaching a unanimous verdict with the same evidence. The prosecution countered, saying that, “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence — win, lose or draw –- that would be an injustice.” (RELATED: Woman With Metal Collar Around Her Neck Flees Alleged Captor After Two Months Of Rape, Horrific Abuse)

Masterson’s attorney, Philip Cohen, said Monday that the defense’s witness list is “basically the same as the last one.” Cohen is joined in Masterson’s defense by Shawn Holley, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team, and has represented everyone from Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Logan, and more.