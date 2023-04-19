Aaron Carter’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter’s death has been revealed as an accidental drowning caused by the effects of difluroethane and alprazolam.

Diflurroethane is a flammable gas often used in cans of compressed air, and alprazolam is a generic strand of Xanax, according to an autopsy report obtained Tuesday by Page Six. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report confirmed Carter was “submerged” in his bathtub after the “inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam,” according to Page Six. His death has been ruled as accidental.

Aaron Carter took prescription pills and huffed before his death, according to the autopsy results. https://t.co/nPLVfu1lQB — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2023

Carter was found dead on Nov. 5 in his Lancaster, California, home at the age of 34. His autopsy report indicates he was “unresponsive” when first responders arrived and that he had no “life-threatening traumatic injuries,” according to Page Six.

Medics responded to an urgent 911 call placed by Carter’s housekeeper, who discovered his body. Carter was reportedly working hard on remaining sober and overcoming his addiction at the time of his death.

His mother, Jane Carter, suggested that her son may have been murdered, and refused to believe that he died of an accidental overdose, according to Page Six. She released crime scene photos to her social media account and pleaded for an investigation into his death.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” she wrote to her Facebook account in March. (RELATED: Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Carter’s friends said he was suffering from paranoia and believed that someone was after him.

The pop star is survived by his infant son, Prince Lyric Carter.