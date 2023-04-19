EXCLUSIVE: Watch Firearms Trainer Break Down Police Encountering A Homeless Man

Firearms trainer Leon Spears broke down the response of police officers engaging with a homeless man who allegedly disobeyed their orders in a store.

The man slept at a bus top in Key West, Florida, before being woken up by police officers. Tension broke when the suspect disobeyed their initial orders.

Spears breaks down if the officers acted responsibly during the incident. Watch the whole video of the Daily Caller’s “Behind the Blue Line” below. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tactical Firearms Trainer Reacts As Police Encounter Louisville, Kentucky, Bank Shooter)