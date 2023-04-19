REPORT: Former Olympic Skier Found Dead In Jail Cell

A former Olympic skier was reportedly found dead Wednesday inside his jail cell, Fox 13 reported.

Jeremy Nobis, 52, was reportedly found alone and unresponsive at the Iron Correctional Facility in Cedar City, Utah, the Critical Incident Task Force said in a press release, according to Fox 13. The jail staff tried to save his life, but he was reportedly pronounced dead. (RELATED: Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards Dropped During Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial)

An inmate found dead in his cell at Iron County Jail on Wednesday was a former Olympic skier. https://t.co/s7rOphD7Or — KSL (@KSLcom) April 20, 2023

After a 2019 DUI case out of Iron County, Utah, Nobis reportedly did not appear in court via video conference in 2021, which prompted an arrest warrant, according to Fox 13. Authorities took Nobis into custody in February 2023.

Nobis finished ninth in the giant slalom event at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. After the 1994 Olympics, he ventured into other types of skiing.

“He was known as ‘The Icon’ for his many death-defying descents of super-steep slopes, had his own special-edition Dynastar ski named for him, and helped design new equipment for freeskiing,” Olympics.com noted.

The former Olympic skier reportedly had a reputation of having a “wild” life, including four incidents of allegedly driving under the influence and another episode of allegedly being caught in a high-speed chase, Olympics.com noted. His sister, Shannon, also skied at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Nobis’ death is being investigated, Fox 13 reported.