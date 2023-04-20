REPORT: Aaron Carter’s Former Fiance Pushes For Second Autopsy

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s former fiancee and mother of his child, reportedly wants a second autopsy done following his sudden death in 2022.

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have already confirmed his death was caused by the effects of difluroethane and alprazolam, but Martin insists there are details that were left out of the first autopsy and she wants officials to take another look into the matter, according to TMZ. There are some elements of the findings that she is not satisfied with and she believes other details that should have been noted, were somehow overlooked, according to TMZ.

Martin wants officials to address the fact that Carter was found partially clothed in the bathtub when his body was located, and she believes this means he was lucid when he died. Martin wants to rule out the possibility that someone else was involved in those last moments of his life, according to TMZ.

She also noted there was a small abrasion on his left eyebrow and another one located at the base of his septum, and she believes these could be the result of a struggle.

Martin claims she and her son deserve to know the truth and are entitled to a full, complete, and unbiased investigation, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Aaron Carter’s Family Releases Death Scene Photos, Demands Investigation)

She has also reportedly taken matters into her own hands and has tried investigating on her own. She has canvassed her neighbors for surveillance footage, but hasn’t been able to locate new information yet. Martin has expressed concern about the involvement of Carter’s homeless housekeeper and the numerous drug dealers that may have had it out for Carter.