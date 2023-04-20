Liberal Male Lawmakers Parade Around Room Wearing Pink Heels To Raise Awareness For Violence Against Women

In an effort to bring awareness to violence against women, male Canadian lawmakers donned pink heels and paraded around a room as part of a “Hope In High Heels” event sponsored by an Ontario-area women’s shelter.

“Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tweeted along with video of the event. (RELATED: Joe Biden Releases Plan To End Violence Against Women Days After Fundraising With Alleged Women Abusers)

The “Hope in High Heels” awareness campaign is sponsored by Halton Women’s Place, the only women’s shelter in the city of Halton. For the past four years, the campaign has been expanded to “Hope In High Heels on the Hill” where male Members of Parliament don pink heels to bring awareness to women’s violence issues. (RELATED: JOE BIDEN On Violence Against Women: We Have To Keep ‘Punching At It, And Punching At It And Punching At It’)

“Educating men and boys is part of the solution, and it is all of our responsibilities to end gender based violence,” Liberal MP Karina Gould tweeted, sharing pictures of her male peers donning the hot pink heels.

“We want your continued support on the NAP. We’re hoping that this plan gets all Canadians on board in addressing GBV.” – Laurie Hepburn, ED, @HaltonWomensPl WSC had the pleasure of attending #HopeInHighHeels where male MPs showed their commitment & solidarity in ending VAW. pic.twitter.com/2Mw9MJ67sZ — End VAW / Contre VFF (@endvawnetwork) April 20, 2023

Users on social media did not see the point of the campaign, however, with some finding the spectacle insulting.

“This circus is not helping women in any way, shape or form. It’s men having a goddamn laugh. Male violence against women is not a laughing matter and it certainly won’t be reduced buy a bunch of pr*cks parading around in heels,” one social media user tweeted.

“Men doing drag lite doesn’t exactly say ‘be confident of our ability to protect you in public as you go about your lives, ladies.’ That’s what women need. Laws and norms punishing [male violence against women] harshly. Protection. [Because] we are physically weaker, not [because] we wear heels,” another user tweeted.

Another pointed out that a bearded transgender woman was arrested in Ontario on Tuesday after allegedly crawling into bed with a woman at a women’s shelter in Windsor. “Desiree” Anderson, 32, who is also known as Cody D’Entremont reportedly surrendered to police after the alleged sexual assault, according to Yahoo News.