Joe Biden Releases Plan To End Violence Against Women Days After Fundraising With Alleged Women Abusers

Former Vice President Joe Biden released his plan to end violence against women just five days after he fundraised with two lawmakers involved in allegedly assaulting women.

The Nov. 13 fundraiser was attended by Sen. Tom Carper and former Sen. Chris Dodd, who both endorsed Biden for president and been accused of assaulting women.

Carper admitted to giving his wife a black eye during an argument and Dodd was previously accused of sexually assaulting a waitress in Washington, D.C.

Former Vice President Joe Biden released his plan to end violence against women Monday, just five days after fundraising with two men who have been accused of assaulting women.

Biden sponsored the 1994 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which aimed to protect victims of domestic violence. The House passed a reauthorization VAWA bill that has since stalled in the Senate because it is full of “partisan political talking points,” Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst previously said.

The fundraising event, on Nov. 13, included Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper and former Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, who have both been accused of violence or misconduct against women. Carper and Dodd endorsed Biden for president, Molly Nagle, a reporter for ABC News, said in a pool report released by the Biden campaign.

After fundraising with men, Biden announced Monday he would work to get the stalled VAWA bill enacted into law in the first 100 days if he gets elected president. Biden also plans to run a television advertisement this week that touts his success with the VAWA bill, The Daily Beast reported.

Biden’s promises regarding ending violence against women include strengthening and expanding the safety net for survivors and working to confront online abuse, according to Biden’s website. The pool report noted that Biden mentioned his success with the 1994 VAWA bill during the event attended by Carper and Dodd.

Carper has admitted that he beat his wife during an argument and Dodd was previously accused of sexually assaulting a waitress at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: Sen. Tom Carper Complains Of Kavanaugh’s ‘Temperament’)

Carper’s admission came in 1998, when he said he gave his now-deceased wife a black eye after hitting across the face during a “heated argument,” Law & Crime previously reported. His comment only became more noticed in 2018 amid a slew of domestic abuse allegations against men in government, the outlet added.

“Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes,” Carper said in a 1998 interview. “Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? No. I slapped Diane one time. It was a stupid thing to do and I … regret it now. It caused some discoloration of her left eye and some puffiness.”

Carper has dogged allegations of domestic abuse since 1982, when he first ran for Congress. He was first elected because many believed that the allegations were false and Carter denied them vehemently. After he admitted in 1998 to assaulting his wife, Carter went on to become the governor of Delaware for two terms and then won a seat in the Senate in 2001, Law & Crime reported.

I’ve spent my entire career fighting the abuse of power. That’s what motivated me to write & champion the Violence Against Women Act. The law helped change our culture—but there’s more work to do. Today, I’m releasing my plan to end violence against women:https://t.co/UlBIhBCiiC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 18, 2019

Dodd was accused of engaging in sexually assaulting a waitress in 1985, according to a previous article from GQ. The article describes a drunken assault involving Dodd, a waitress and former Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. Kennedy grabbed a waitress and threw her from the table onto Dodd, the article reads.

Kennedy then allegedly jumped on top and began to rub himself on the woman, who was sandwiched between Dodd and the former Massachusetts senator, according to the article.

“Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd, for instance, who participated in the famous ‘waitress sandwich’ at La Brasserie in 1985, while their dates were in the bathroom — have tended to get out of it by claiming that their boyish high jinks had simply gotten out of hand,” a 1998 New York Magazine article reads.

The Biden campaign, Carper or Dodd did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

