‘Name A Statement’: Reps. Donalds And Bowman Throw Down Over Trump

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman clashed Wednesday night on “CNN Primetime” over several issues.

The duo had the chance to hash out some differences weeks after a heated debate on the steps of the Capitol regarding the 2024 election.

“I remember Hillary Clinton once said in a debate in 2016 that if Donald Trump became president of the United States, we would be on the precipice of World War III,” Donalds said. “Well, that never happened. As a matter of fact, the world got a lot safer. If anybody’s got it us on the precipice, it’s Joe Biden.”

“Now, in terms of Donald Trump, the brother is making the debate way too easy for me,” Bowman said. “World War III? We had the first attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812! The first attack on the U.S. Capitol by U.S. citizens in U.S. history. Who facilitated and nurtured this attack? Donald J. Trump on Twitter!”

“That’s actually not true,” Donalds shot back. “Name a statement. Jamaal, name a statement!” (RELATED: Reps. Donalds And Bowman Throw Down On Capitol Steps)

“He [unintelligible] in a speech, ‘I’m gonna meet you down there,'” Bowman said. “He tried to ride with the Secret Service.”

Bowman then said Donalds is part of a party where members pushed the “big lie” and tried to overturn the election.

“That’s not true,” Donalds said. “Democrats have voted to overturn elections too, Jamaal. Democrats never voted to overturn an election?”

“I’m sorry?” Bowman said.

“They didn’t do that in 2004? They didn’t do that in 2000? Let’s not-” Donalds said before Bowman cut him off.

The duo also debated about the future of their parties respectively and the border crisis.