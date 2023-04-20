CNN Host Corrects Karine Jean-Pierre Straight To Her Face

CNN’s Poppy Harlow had to correct White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre straight to her face Thursday about her debt ceiling claim.

McCarthy released a budget proposal Wednesday that would raise the U.S. debt by $1.5 trillion to avoid default while slashing spending. President Joe Biden criticized the proposal as “wacko notions.”

“So here’s the thing … [McCarthy] sided with the MAGA wing of his conference, the extreme republican wing of the conference to put forth legislation, a blueprint, that will devastate, let’s be clear, devastate hardworking American families. And not only that, they’re doing that the MAGA house is doing that, while also putting at risk our American economy so that they can take a hatchet to the programs that matter to everyday Americans,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that McCarthy should propose a bill that would avoid default.

“Just to be clear, this bill would do that – it would avoid a default,” Harlow said. “But as I understand it none of this is something that the White House will agree to.”

The proposal, called the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” would raise the debt ceiling through March 31, 2024, but include a $130 billion cut in federal spending while capping any spending increase at 1% per year for the next decade. (RELATED: GOP Debt Ceiling Bill Guts Biden’s Signature Climate Law)

“If Washington wants to spend more it will have to come together and find savings elsewhere just like every single household in America,” McCarthy said in announcing his proposal.

The proposal also would require individuals receiving benefits from anti-poverty programs to have work requirements.