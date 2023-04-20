The Truth Behind A Solar-Storm Apocalypse Conspiracy Theory Is Kinda Scary

A new conspiracy theory apparently claims the world will end on April 23, 2023, according to people on TikTok, but there is actually an ounce of truth within the crazy.

The conspiracy theory stems from Spanish-language user @lascapsulasdeltiempo, according to BroBible. It focuses on the idea that there is going to be an enormous solar storm on April 23, 2023, that could send the entire world back into the Dark Ages.

If this theory sounds familiar, it’s because I’ve been writing about the science behind it for months. Powerful geomagnetic (solar) storms have knocked out global telecommunications and electrical equipment throughout history. The largest in modern history (ie: since electricity became the norm) occurred in 1859.

Another took place in 1921, damaging and interfering with telegraph systems and railroads in New York City and throughout the state, according to USGS. Then again in 1989, a moderate geomagnetic storm knocked out power in northeast Canada for almost half a day, BroBible noted.

So, what is the likelihood of something like this happening again? Well, it’s almost a certainty. It absolutely could happen on Sunday, but let’s hope it doesn’t.

If it does, we might wake up and realize our phones, cars, lights, anything that depends on electricity is suddenly not working. You won’t be able to cook food, pump water through your taps. (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025)

We might wait around for the energy companies to fix everything, but that would mean literally rebuilding the entire world’s electrical grids. Your phone, car, everything would be useless, so would need to be replaced too.

An event like this could easily happen again. Thankfully, we have options. Check out this interview with actor Dennis Quaid about his documentary “Grid Down, Power Up.” In it, he details how we can retrofit a lot of our grid to sustain such an event. So lets hope we do!