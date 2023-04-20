Car Crashes Through Second Story Of California Home, Driver Injured

Emergency responders in California were called to a home in Placer County April 16 after a car crashed through a second story window of a residence, injuring the driver.

Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer unit shared photos of the unusual crash on their Facebook page, revealing a badly damaged white SUV sitting precariously on top of the home’s carport. According to officials, the SUV crashed into the home’s craft room and second-story stairwell, KCRA reported. (RELATED: Pickup Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Floor Of Home, 1 Killed)

The homeowners, Bob Arant and his wife, were luckily away from home at the time of the collision. Since the incident left a massive hole in their home, the couple have been living in an RV on their property since Sunday, the outlet stated.

“That’s what it is,” Arant said. “One in a million.”



According to the California Highway Patrol, the unnamed driver was “driving extremely fast” on the 10mph road before she apparently went airborne and crashed into the Arant’s home, the outlet stated. Police are still investigating the cause of the collision, revealing to KCRA that they will be looking into the possibility that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the outlet stated.

Unfortunately for Arant, his home insurance will not cover the extensive damage his home sustained in the collision. Instead, he hopes the driver’s insurance will cover the necessary repairs to his home.

The unnamed driver was removed from the vehicle by first responders and transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital with major injuries, KCRA reported. Her current condition is unknown at the time of this writing.