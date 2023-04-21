Famous Rapper Reveals Mental Health Breakdown, Checks Himself In To Treatment Facility

Famous rapper Desiigner admitted to suffering from mental health issues in a candid message posted to his Instagram Thursday evening.

The note comes days after he reportedly exposed himself while aboard an international flight. Sources close to the matter said the musician was returning to the United States after making stops in Thailand and Tokyo, according to TMZ. He was reportedly scolded by a flight attendant at the time of the incident. Deiigner was met by police when the plane touched down in Minneapolis, and was questioned. “For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner)

“While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly,” Desiigner wrote in his social media post.

“They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home,” he said, as he addressed his mental health.

“I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me,” he wrote on social media.

“I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice,” he said.

Desiigner is having problems with his mental health, a struggle he says has been made abundantly clear after we’re told he exposed himself on an international flight. https://t.co/LTeKlOopol — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2023

The rapper used the opportunity to speak candidly and humbly to his fans. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says Her ‘Emotions Have Been Fragile’ As She Struggles With Hard Times In 2023)

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me.” he asked.

He left fans with some advice.

“If your not feeling like yourself please get help,” he said.