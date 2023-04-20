Hailey Bieber Says Her ‘Emotions Have Been Fragile’ As She Struggles With Hard Times In 2023

Famous model Hailey Bieber posted a candid message to her Instagram story Wednesday, telling fans that she has struggled with challenges in 2023.

The 26-year-old wife of superstar singer Justin Bieber shared some of her deepest feelings with her 49.5 million followers.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Bieber wrote in her post. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

Bieber noted that the year has been challenging for many.

“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” she wrote.

Bieber didn’t specify precisely why her year was off to such a shaky start, nor did she identify the sources of her stress. However, this post came on the heels of alleged drama between Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Bieber posted an additional note to her Instagram story, and offered some words of advice for her fans. (RELATED: ‘I Really Like Doggy Style’: Hailey Bieber Gets Really Revealing In Interview)

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she wrote. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”