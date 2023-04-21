Annoying Drunk Women Are Triggering Surge In Stadium Brawls. Send In The Troops

People are beginning to notice a dangerous, harrowing pattern: behind (almost) every drunk, brawling brutish man at a sports stadium, there’s an equally drunk female significant other stirring the pot and instigating.

From Helen of Troy to hot blonde sorority girls in student sections, men have fought over women since the dawn of civilization. It’s been scientifically proven (I heard on a podcast once) that being around attractive women boosts testosterone levels, so combine that with beer and unhealthy emotional relationships with athletes and American stadiums are becoming powder kegs.

Crazy drunk women are the biggest threat to large crowds once everyone gets pass security.

We’ve seen a number of tragic examples already in just the few short weeks of the 2023 baseball season, such as this one here from the past week. Even when the women are the ones fighting initially, as was the case in this clip, the men always get dragged in. We see our brothers in arms, trying to simply act as peacemakers, getting their clocks cleaned as a result of drama started by their wenches.

Because when the harlots make a mess, the hubbies clean it up. And even when the men are fighting, there is, without fail, at least one woman shrieking “NOOOO STOOOOOOOP STOOOOOOOOOP IT NOOOOOOOOOOOO” in the background, ruining potentially great Worldstar footage and sticking her nose in where it doesn’t belong.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We’ve used the military to put down lesser insurrections and should do it again. Put a battalion of National Guard troops at every professional sporting event in America, tasked with the specific purpose of preventing women from instigating or breaking up fights, and we’ll see this problem disappear overnight.

Women love a man in uniform. They sure as hell aren’t going to defy one that is forcibly telling them to pipe down and let their mans enjoy the game. Much like Custer’s Last Stand or the clearing of Lafayette Square, it’s time to use our armed forces for what God made them for.