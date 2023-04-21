Manhattan DA Gives Up Fight To Stop Jim Jordan From Subpoenaing Ex-Trump Investigator

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg gave up his effort Friday night to prevent former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz from being required to testify before the House Judiciary Committee over Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz after Bragg indicted Trump for allegedly falsifying business records, with the Ohio Republican accusing Pomerantz of politicizing the investigation. After U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Wednesday turned down Bragg’s request to stop the subpoena’s enforcement in his April 11 lawsuit against Jordan, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary administrative stay of the subpoena’s original Thursday return date, only for Bragg’s office to reach an agreement with the committee allowing Pomerantz to be deposed on May 12, the office indicated Friday night.

“This evening the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan,” Jordan’s spokesperson Russell Dye said. Bragg’s office called the administrative stay “successful,” saying it gave them time to coordinate with the committee “on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of Bragg’s recent indictment, which is related to allegations that he reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair she had with Trump.

In his recent book “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account,” Pomerantz claimed he resigned from Bragg’s office in February 2022 when he came to believe Trump would not be indicted and told Bragg he was responsible for a “grave failure of justice.”

