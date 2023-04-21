Swing State Dems Approve $175 Million In Taxpayer Funds To Chinese-Owned Company, And Residents Aren’t Happy

Michigan Democratic lawmakers authorized taxpayer funding for a Chinese-backed project Thursday, prompting criticism from state residents at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

Lawmakers approved $175 million in public funding for Gotion to construct an electric vehicle battery factory in Big Rapids, Michigan. However, the public expressed worries due to China-based parent company Gotion High-Tech having corporate bylaws establishing a Communist Party of China (CCP) Committee within the company; every committee Republican and three Democrats voted against it, but the measure passed with a 10-9 vote.

“The Party Committee of the Company shall perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party regulations,” the bylaws state. (RELATED: AMBS. CELLA & HOEKSTRA: The $4 Billion Taxpayer Giveaway Coming Soon To A State Near You)

Michigan residents voiced concerns about the parent company’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) allegiance.

“I think that any Chinese communist plant buying up 700 acres of Michigan land is a concern to all citizens throughout the state,” resident Cheryl Vitito said. “This CCP-controlled company represents communism and is a threat to our way of life and our God-given and constitutional freedoms. We don’t want the CCP here by way of the Gotion plant as they have no regard for the value and dignity of human life.”

“This company pledges allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party and should be determined as a threat to our national security,” said another resident Shirley Schaefer.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in October that Gotion would invest $2.36 billion and create 2,350 jobs by developing the factory and its supporting facilities.

It “is the biggest ever economic development project in Northern Michigan and will shore up our status as the global hub of mobility and electrification,” said Whitmer.

Gotion High-Tech and Gotion did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

