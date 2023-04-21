Peyton Manning Rocks Out Onstage With Country Music Star Jordan Davis To Johnny Cash Classic

How can you not love Peyton Manning?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning recently teamed up with country music star Jordan Davis onstage, partnering together in a cover performance of the Johnny Cash classic “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Davis posted the video on his social media, showing him holding the mic for Manning and letting the two-time Super Bowl champion take a swing at a verse. And the duet had so much fun that Davis even jokingly suggested they might have to make it a normal thing.

“Just confirmed that [Peyton Manning] is opening the Damn Good Time Tour,” captioned David on his post.

In early April, Davis announced his next tour that will feature openers such as Gabby Barrett, Conner Smith and Kameron Marlowe — and that’s not even the entire list. But after the performance from Manning, Davis might have to add him to the list, and just imagine that. It would be incredible.

It’s not currently known how Manning and Davis ended up onstage, however, this isn’t the first time that the two have been at the same spot. The most recent case was when Davis performed at a gala that was hosted by Manning in Indianapolis. The event was used by the former quarterback to raise funds for his Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. (RELATED: Tiki Barber Says The Aaron Rodgers-To-49ers Rumors Have ‘Validity’)

Manning is also friendly with the entire genre of country music, co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan.

Again, I ask … how can you not love Peyton Manning?