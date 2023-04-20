Tiki Barber Says The Aaron Rodgers-To-49ers Rumors Have ‘Validity’

Hmm … Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers?

New York Giants legend Tiki Barber believes that Green Bay Packers quarterback (for now) Aaron Rodgers going to the San Francisco 49ers could actually happen.

Earlier in April, FS1’s Craig Carton reported that the 49ers might be putting together a trade package in order to swoop Rodgers away from the Packers, and steal him away from the New York Jets in the process.

“The conversation has been multiple third round picks in this draft and a first round draft pick in next year’s draft,” Carton said.

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

Nothing has happened yet between San Francisco and Green Bay, however, Barber believes the Niners are indeed a legitimate option for the quarterback.

“All of this little simmering, it’s not even like smoke coming out of this thing, it’s just a little crinkling of flames starting to burgeon up underneath the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers as opposed to the Jets now has some validity,” Barber said on the Wednesday edition of “Tiki & Tierney.”

.@TikiBarber says the worst nightmare in Jets history could be materializing…. pic.twitter.com/uDvYZrk29n — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) April 19, 2023

We’re so close to the New York Jets screwing everything up, and I’m absolutely loving it.

I’ve already talked in the past about how the Jets have a history of being … well, a joke, and if Rodgers does indeed go to the 49ers, it’s just going to add to that legacy. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Welcome Return Of Giant Heinz Ketchup Bottle A Year After It Was Removed)

This is so great. Just so, so great.