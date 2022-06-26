Editorial

Peyton Manning Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of The Way Arch Handled His College Recruitment

BLOG
Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Peyton Manning is very happy with how Arch Manning handled his college recruitment.

The phenom QB nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning recently committed to the Texas Longhorns, and the decision immediately sent shockwaves through the world of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did the former Broncos and Colts star think? He was “proud” of how the young man handled the situation.

“I’m really, really proud of him for the way he’s handled the whole thing,” Peyton told the media in a video tweeted by Chris Gordy.

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s pretty wild that we’ve followed Arch Manning’s recruitment for years, and it’s now over. There’s also no doubt that he handled it at an incredibly high and mature level.

You didn’t see Arch tweeting dumb lists, doing dumb photoshoots or anything for attention.

He went out and dominated on the field, took his visits and kept everything private until it was time to make a commitment announcement.

He’s a young man, but there’s no doubt he’s mature beyond his years. I guess having a great family certainly helped!

Now, it’s time for Arch to play one more season of high school football before setting the college world on fire!