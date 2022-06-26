Peyton Manning Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of The Way Arch Handled His College Recruitment

Peyton Manning is very happy with how Arch Manning handled his college recruitment.

The phenom QB nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning recently committed to the Texas Longhorns, and the decision immediately sent shockwaves through the world of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did the former Broncos and Colts star think? He was “proud” of how the young man handled the situation.

Arch Manning Commits To The Texas Longhorns https://t.co/db9DUHkHbO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

“I’m really, really proud of him for the way he’s handled the whole thing,” Peyton told the media in a video tweeted by Chris Gordy.

You can watch his full comments below.

Here’s Peyton Manning talking about his nephew Arch Manning committing to Texas. @mpa_info pic.twitter.com/WNgau1XvtB — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) June 24, 2022

It’s pretty wild that we’ve followed Arch Manning’s recruitment for years, and it’s now over. There’s also no doubt that he handled it at an incredibly high and mature level.

You didn’t see Arch tweeting dumb lists, doing dumb photoshoots or anything for attention.

He went out and dominated on the field, took his visits and kept everything private until it was time to make a commitment announcement.

He’s a young man, but there’s no doubt he’s mature beyond his years. I guess having a great family certainly helped!

🚨 HOOK ‘EM HORNS 🚨@TexasFootball has won the @ArchManning sweepstakes with the No. 1 player in the 2023 class announcing his commitment to the Longhorns 🤘 pic.twitter.com/NURzRHa6qc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 23, 2022

Now, it’s time for Arch to play one more season of high school football before setting the college world on fire!