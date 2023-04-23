“Dipo, Dipo!”: Fans Support Miami Heat Player Who Refused Stretcher After Potential Knee Injury

Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo fell with a potential knee injury in a Saturday night playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eastern Conference first-round series match when Oladipo collapsed as he drove towards the basket. He then shouted an expletive as he held his knee on the floor, according to ESPN.

Oladipo refused the assistance of a stretcher rolled onto the court and instead exited with the assistance of teammates and support staff, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

As he exited the court, fans stood and began clapping in support of Oladipo, chanting “Dipo, Dipo!”

Oladipo will undergo medical testing Sunday morning. The Heat eventually won the game, beating the Bucks 121-99, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Given Hilarious Retirement Gift By Teammate Bam Adebayo)

Fans cheered in support of Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo after he fell with a suspected knee injury in last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. #Playoffs #NBA pic.twitter.com/Dj76aAvoRy — Brent Foster (@realBrentFoster) April 23, 2023

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra described the game as “a great win, but when you see a player go down like that and particularly a player like Vic” it is “not a good feeling to see,” ESPN reported.

Oladipo previously experienced a serious knee injury in January 2019 when he received a ruptured quad tendon. He required two surgeries and only returned the court in March 2022, the outlet reported.

“I feel like throwing up right now, but I don’t know what the prognosis is,” Spoelstra continued before adding “I want to stay positive on this and we’ll just see what happens.”