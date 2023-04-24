REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Traded To New York Jets

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been traded to the New York Jets.

The Green Bay Packers sent the four-time NFL MVP to the New York Jets in exchange for New York’s first, second and sixth-round 2023 NFL Draft picks, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Packers also reportedly received a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will turn into a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays in the upcoming season. In addition to Rodgers, the Jets will also receive the Packers’ first- and fifth-round picks from 2023, according to the outlet.

Rodgers first reportedly demanded a trade from the Green Bay Packers in 2021. Then, in March 2023, Rodgers reaffirmed his desire to be traded from the Packers to play for the New York Jets.

“At this point, I made it clear that my intention was to play and play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I still have that fire and want to play. It’s just a matter of getting that done at this point,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Green Bay Packers And New York Jets Could Reach Aaron Rodgers Deal In The Coming Days)

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Packers and #Jets have agreed to the mega-trade, sending 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets for major compensation. Finally! The deal includes a 2nd rounder this year, a 1st round pick swap this year, and a conditional 1st rounder in 2024. pic.twitter.com/QfOWggeAU6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

In his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has thrown for 475 touchdowns and 59,055 yards. He has made the Pro Bowl 10 times and won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. Rodgers currently holds the NFL single-season record for passer rating.