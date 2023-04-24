Atlanta Hawks Force Stoppage After Dropping Confetti In Middle Of Playoff Game While Getting Beat By Boston Celtics

What on earth happened here?

Everybody loves confetti, and the sight of it is always welcomed at the end of a sporting event — not during it. And not when the home team is getting beat by the opponent either.

But all of this is exactly what happened during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. With a little over a minute left in the first quarter of the contest, the game was forced to stop because of a load of confetti dropping on the court of State Farm Arena.

Because of course this would happen with the Atlanta Hawks:

Hawks vs Celtics was delayed due to confetti falling 😅 pic.twitter.com/4uMwIWPJNA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2023

As a Braves fan, I hate that this is associated with the city of Atlanta.

For some reason, both the Hawks and Falcons (in the NFL) are outright embarrassments to the ATL, and it pains me to say that. I love both brands, and want both to succeed for the A, but … well … they never do. And it’s sad.

But hey, at least they do have the Braves, and Austin Theory as well in the WWE. (RELATED: REPORT: Toronto Raptors Fire Head Coach Nick Nurse Despite Making Playoffs)

And to make this situation even worse for the Hawks, this confetti episode is happening just two weeks after the report came out about how they might trade their star Trae Young. If I may make a suggestion, I recommend to ownership to trade themselves. There’s no reason why the Hawks (in Atlanta) shouldn’t be a top free agent destination and a winning franchise every season. It just makes no sense.

Let’s do better, Hawks. Do it for the A.