‘The Boldest They Had’: Republicans Salute Tucker Carlson After Fox Departure

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Appears At National Review Ideas Summit

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Michael Ginsberg Congressional Correspondent
Republican members of Congress applauded Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s more-than six-year run on Fox News following the Monday announcement he is leaving the network.

Fox News announced Monday that Carlson will no longer host his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on the network, effective immediately. The 8 p.m. time slot will be filled by a rotating cast of guest hosts until a new, permanent host is named. (RELATED: ‘Stunning’: CNN Hosts Shocked To Find Tucker Out At Fox)

Many congressional Republicans weighed in on Carlson’s departure and time at Fox, where his show consistently received the network’s top ratings.

He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted.

“Tucker is the most courageous person in American media,” Ohio Sen. JD Vance added.

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller shared a video of Carlson speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s 50-year anniversary celebration. Carlson gave the speech on Sunday night, the day before he left Fox News.

“There is no way to assess, say, the transgenderist movement, with that mindset. Policy papers don’t account for it at all. If you have people who are saying, ‘I have an idea. Let’s castrate the next generation. Let’s sexually mutilate children.’ I’m sorry that’s not a political debate,” Carlson said. “If you’re telling me abortion is a positive good, what are you saying? Well, you’re arguing for child sacrifice.”

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms. When people, or crowds of people, or the largest crowd of people at all, which is the federal government, the largest human organization in human history, decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, ‘hey let’s tear it down,’ what you’re watching is not a political movement. It’s evil,” he continued.