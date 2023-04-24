‘The Boldest They Had’: Republicans Salute Tucker Carlson After Fox Departure

Republican members of Congress applauded Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s more-than six-year run on Fox News following the Monday announcement he is leaving the network.

Fox News announced Monday that Carlson will no longer host his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on the network, effective immediately. The 8 p.m. time slot will be filled by a rotating cast of guest hosts until a new, permanent host is named. (RELATED: ‘Stunning’: CNN Hosts Shocked To Find Tucker Out At Fox)

Many congressional Republicans weighed in on Carlson’s departure and time at Fox, where his show consistently received the network’s top ratings.

“He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted.

.@TuckerCarlson leaving Fox News. He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox. pic.twitter.com/249OmEdX5D — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2023

“Tucker is the most courageous person in American media,” Ohio Sen. JD Vance added.

Tucker is the most courageous person in American media. https://t.co/gef7SiJEZ2 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 24, 2023

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller shared a video of Carlson speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s 50-year anniversary celebration. Carlson gave the speech on Sunday night, the day before he left Fox News.

“There is no way to assess, say, the transgenderist movement, with that mindset. Policy papers don’t account for it at all. If you have people who are saying, ‘I have an idea. Let’s castrate the next generation. Let’s sexually mutilate children.’ I’m sorry that’s not a political debate,” Carlson said. “If you’re telling me abortion is a positive good, what are you saying? Well, you’re arguing for child sacrifice.”

Powerful remarks from Tucker Carlson about the civilizational battle between good and evil. Abortion is evil. Child mutilation is evil. So few have the courage to speak this truth in our society! pic.twitter.com/iICfnc4AF7 — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) April 24, 2023

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms. When people, or crowds of people, or the largest crowd of people at all, which is the federal government, the largest human organization in human history, decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, ‘hey let’s tear it down,’ what you’re watching is not a political movement. It’s evil,” he continued.